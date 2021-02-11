Investment Management of Virginia LLC Boosts Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Investment Management of Virginia LLC raised its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,705 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Visa comprises 1.0% of Investment Management of Virginia LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Investment Management of Virginia LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $4,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in V. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Visa by 290.9% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,106,202 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $345,975,000 after purchasing an additional 5,288,239 shares during the last quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Visa by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 14,057,890 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,811,156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,842,505 shares during the period. Egerton Capital UK LLP acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the third quarter valued at approximately $422,799,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 6.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,936,061 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $6,786,197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,975,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 14.4% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,568,221 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,913,207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,828,404 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Visa in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $212.00 price target (down previously from $233.00) on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Visa from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Visa from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.64.

NYSE V opened at $206.44 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $133.93 and a 52-week high of $220.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $207.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $203.81. The firm has a market cap of $403.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.14. Visa had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 49.74%. The company had revenue of $5.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.40%.

In other news, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 2,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.87, for a total transaction of $450,532.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $2,350,530.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 11,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,350,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,398 shares of company stock worth $17,896,223 in the last ninety days. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

