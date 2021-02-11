Investors Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Tyme Technologies (NASDAQ:TYME)

Tyme Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 12,464 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 910% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,234 call options.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Tyme Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 25th.

In related news, insider Steve Hoffman sold 56,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.36, for a total value of $76,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,981,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,974,837.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.07, for a total transaction of $41,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,918,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,581,390.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 552,848 shares of company stock worth $718,901. Corporate insiders own 25.51% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Tyme Technologies by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 96,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Tyme Technologies by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,454,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,433,000 after buying an additional 250,552 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Tyme Technologies by 78.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 39,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 17,384 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Tyme Technologies by 45.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 364,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 113,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tyme Technologies by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 162,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 17,994 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TYME opened at $3.09 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.77 and its 200 day moving average is $1.24. The stock has a market cap of $403.02 million, a P/E ratio of -14.05 and a beta of 0.94. Tyme Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.85 and a 52-week high of $4.99.

Tyme Technologies (NASDAQ:TYME) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tyme Technologies will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tyme Technologies Company Profile

Tyme Technologies, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops cancer metabolism-based therapies (CMBTs) in the United States. Its lead candidate is the SM-88, a CMBT that is in a Phase II/III clinical trial to treat across 15 types of cancer, including pancreatic, lung, breast, prostate, sarcoma, and lymphoma.

