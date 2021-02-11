ION Geophysical (NYSE:IO) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

ION Geophysical (NYSE:IO) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The oil and gas company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

IO traded down $0.49 during trading on Thursday, reaching $3.06. 9,196 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 294,915. The stock has a market cap of $45.84 million, a P/E ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 4.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.82 and a 200 day moving average of $2.15. ION Geophysical has a 52 week low of $1.13 and a 52 week high of $4.65.

About ION Geophysical

ION Geophysical Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a suite of services and products for seismic data acquisition and processing in Latin America, North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. The company operates in two segments: E&P Technology & Services and Operations Optimization.

