ION Geophysical (NYSE:IO) Trading Down 13%

Shares of ION Geophysical Co. (NYSE:IO) fell 13% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.88 and last traded at $3.09. 576,382 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 88% from the average session volume of 306,125 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.55.

The firm has a market cap of $46.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 4.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.15.

ION Geophysical (NYSE:IO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.11. As a group, analysts predict that ION Geophysical Co. will post -2.22 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in ION Geophysical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in ION Geophysical in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of ION Geophysical by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 30,482 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 7,419 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of ION Geophysical by 232.8% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 79,391 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 55,536 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of ION Geophysical by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 207,861 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 15,515 shares during the period. 21.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ION Geophysical Company Profile (NYSE:IO)

ION Geophysical Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a suite of services and products for seismic data acquisition and processing in Latin America, North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. The company operates in two segments: E&P Technology & Services and Operations Optimization.

