iPath Series B Bloomberg Sugar Subindex Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:SGG) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $47.40

iPath Series B Bloomberg Sugar Subindex Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:SGG) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.40 and traded as high as $50.55. iPath Series B Bloomberg Sugar Subindex Total Return ETN shares last traded at $49.81, with a volume of 2,598 shares changing hands.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.19.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in iPath Series B Bloomberg Sugar Subindex Total Return ETN stock. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iPath Series B Bloomberg Sugar Subindex Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:SGG) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000. Solstein Capital LLC owned 0.20% of iPath Series B Bloomberg Sugar Subindex Total Return ETN at the end of the most recent quarter.

