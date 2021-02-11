IQE (LON:IQE) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $63.71

Shares of IQE plc (LON:IQE) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $63.71 and traded as high as $80.25. IQE shares last traded at $77.00, with a volume of 1,748,318 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on IQE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of IQE from GBX 90 ($1.18) to GBX 100 ($1.31) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “speculative buy” rating on shares of IQE in a report on Wednesday, October 14th.

Get IQE alerts:

The company has a market cap of £620.61 million and a P/E ratio of -20.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.57, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 77.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 63.71.

IQE Company Profile (LON:IQE)

IQE plc develops, manufactures, and sells advanced semiconductor materials. The company operates through Wireless, Photonics, and CMOS++ segments. It manufactures compound semiconductor wafers or epiwafers using epitaxy process; and offers various products, including HBTs, pHEMTs, BiFETs/BiHEMTs, HFETs, LMHEMTs, LNHEMTs, and MESFETs for use in electronic devices, such as mobile phones, smartphones, mobile networks, Wi-Fi, smart metering, satellite navigation, and a plethora of connected devices.

See Also: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for IQE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.