IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Shares Bought by Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,717 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 89 shares during the quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $666,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its position in IQVIA by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,453 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in IQVIA by 0.9% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 6,635 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC grew its position in shares of IQVIA by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 1,617 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of IQVIA by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,503 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of IQVIA by 26.0% in the third quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 315 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IQV opened at $190.05 on Thursday. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.79 and a twelve month high of $199.99. The firm has a market cap of $36.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 208.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $183.23 and a 200-day moving average of $168.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.11. IQVIA had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 18.03%. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director John G. Danhakl acquired 63,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $176.95 per share, with a total value of $11,227,654.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 9,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total transaction of $1,658,686.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,057,186.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

IQV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price (up previously from $200.00) on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of IQVIA from $180.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of IQVIA from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of IQVIA from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of IQVIA from $204.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.28.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

