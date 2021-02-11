IRIDEX Co. (NASDAQ:IRIX) Short Interest Down 73.5% in January

IRIDEX Co. (NASDAQ:IRIX) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 184,900 shares, a decline of 73.5% from the January 14th total of 696,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 480,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

NASDAQ IRIX traded down $0.21 on Thursday, hitting $4.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 694,551. The firm has a market cap of $69.35 million, a P/E ratio of -9.07 and a beta of 1.20. IRIDEX has a 52-week low of $1.22 and a 52-week high of $6.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $8.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.79 million. IRIDEX had a negative return on equity of 38.60% and a negative net margin of 21.54%. On average, research analysts forecast that IRIDEX will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised IRIDEX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of IRIDEX from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IRIX. Perkins Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of IRIDEX during the third quarter valued at about $204,000. Isthmus Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of IRIDEX by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 227,582 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 10,913 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of IRIDEX by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 666,419 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,673,000 after acquiring an additional 146,178 shares in the last quarter. 32.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About IRIDEX

IRIDEX Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology company, provides therapeutic based laser systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation to treat sight-threatening eye diseases in ophthalmology. It offers laser consoles, such as Cyclo G6 laser system for use in the treatment of glaucoma; IQ 532 and IQ 577 laser photocoagulation systems, which are used for the treatment of diabetic macular edema and other retinal diseases; and OcuLight TX, OcuLight SL, OcuLight SLx, OcuLight GL, and OcuLight GLx laser photocoagulation systems that are used to treat proliferative diabetic retinopathy, macular holes, retinal tears, and detachments.

