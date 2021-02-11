iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.53, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $544.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $494.07 million. iRobot had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:IRBT traded up $1.67 during trading on Thursday, reaching $128.91. 2,890,720 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,690,744. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.20. The firm has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.48. iRobot has a 1-year low of $32.79 and a 1-year high of $197.40.

In other iRobot news, Director Michelle Stacy sold 1,000 shares of iRobot stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $92,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew Miller sold 901 shares of iRobot stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.26, for a total transaction of $68,710.26. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,920.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,780 shares of company stock valued at $7,084,091 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.91% of the company’s stock.

IRBT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of iRobot from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Raymond James lowered shares of iRobot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of iRobot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Northland Securities lowered shares of iRobot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of iRobot from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $101.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.63.

iRobot Company Profile

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots to the consumer market in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; Terra robotic lawn mower products; and Root robots designed to help children learn how to code.

