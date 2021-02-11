iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Sold by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 31.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 102,603 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,615 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $7,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IEFA. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 691.4% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 9,500,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,388,000 after acquiring an additional 8,300,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 17.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,529,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,865,096,000 after buying an additional 7,024,881 shares during the period. TIAA FSB lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 59,599,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,117,740,000 after buying an additional 4,129,410 shares during the period. NextCapital Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. now owns 8,425,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,352,000 after buying an additional 1,047,001 shares during the period. Finally, Southern Farm Bureau Life Insurance acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $53,746,000.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.19 on Thursday, reaching $71.62. 5,957,078 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $70.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.58. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84.

Further Reading: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.