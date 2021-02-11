iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is National Asset Management Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

National Asset Management Inc. cut its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 27.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,484 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,816 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises 1.3% of National Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $24,583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. First Financial Corp IN raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 87.7% during the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $392.17. The company had a trading volume of 72,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,432,162. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $220.28 and a 1-year high of $393.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $379.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $354.78.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

