iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Purchased by Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc.

Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 44.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,228 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IVV. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. First Financial Corp IN increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 87.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $391.56 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $379.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $354.78. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $220.28 and a 12-month high of $393.73.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.