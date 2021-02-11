iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Acquired by Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 73.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 588,885 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 248,718 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up 4.7% of Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $54,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 132.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Financialcorp IN grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 162.4% during the 4th quarter. First Financialcorp IN now owns 391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR traded down $0.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting $106.05. 73,223 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,690,415. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $47.52 and a 12-month high of $107.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $97.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.52.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

