iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 318,399 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,305 shares during the period. iShares Gold Trust makes up 0.8% of Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $5,773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,848,362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,511,000 after acquiring an additional 110,060 shares in the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC raised its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 54,629 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $990,000 after acquiring an additional 6,174 shares in the last quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 46.6% during the 4th quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 30,038 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 9,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management raised its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 16,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 4,050 shares in the last quarter. 53.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of iShares Gold Trust stock opened at $17.56 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.82. iShares Gold Trust has a 1-year low of $13.80 and a 1-year high of $19.76.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

