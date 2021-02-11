iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) Shares Purchased by Cambiar Investors LLC

Cambiar Investors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) by 91.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,079 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,910 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ACWI. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the third quarter valued at $132,268,000. Mass General Brigham Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the third quarter valued at about $89,066,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 69.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 677,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,898,000 after buying an additional 277,168 shares in the last quarter. Fund Evaluation Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 1,180.5% during the third quarter. Fund Evaluation Group LLC now owns 274,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,972,000 after buying an additional 253,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 225.2% during the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 346,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,724,000 after buying an additional 240,215 shares during the period.

ACWI stock opened at $95.41 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $92.38 and a 200-day moving average of $87.56. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 12-month low of $53.31 and a 12-month high of $95.98.

