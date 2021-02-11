iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH) Sets New 1-Year High at $26.63

iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $26.63 and last traded at $26.56, with a volume of 33850 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.29.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.98.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EWH. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 8.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 39,953 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $875,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 8.4% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 55,304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 4,291 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 52.0% during the third quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 15,520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 5,310 shares during the period. Finally, Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF during the third quarter valued at $240,000. 42.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH)

iShares MSCI Hong Kong Index Fund, formerly Shares MSCI Hong Kong ETF, (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Hong Kong market, as measured by the MSCI Hong Kong Index (the Index).

