iShares MSCI Sweden ETF (NYSEARCA:EWD) Trading Down 0.3%

iShares MSCI Sweden ETF (NYSEARCA:EWD)’s stock price traded down 0.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $41.97 and last traded at $42.24. 80,933 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 248,138 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.36.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.17 and its 200 day moving average is $38.95.

iShares MSCI Sweden ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:EWD)

Ishares

Featured Article: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Sweden ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Sweden ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.