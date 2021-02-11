iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Sold by Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV

Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV lowered its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 18,566 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 388 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises 2.2% of Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $4,477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,295,000. Altium Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,984 shares during the last quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Camden Capital LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 32,879 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,929,000 after purchasing an additional 4,575 shares during the last quarter.

IWF traded up $1.01 on Thursday, hitting $253.39. 6,792 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,552,598. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $128.23 and a fifty-two week high of $254.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $243.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $226.48.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

