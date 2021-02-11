iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Stock Position Boosted by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 42.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 298,417 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 89,526 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.08% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF worth $20,456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 44.2% during the fourth quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 9,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 2,876 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $2,030,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $193,000. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 112.2% during the fourth quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 11,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after buying an additional 5,899 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

IWR opened at $73.45 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $70.11 and a 200-day moving average of $63.08. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $36.03 and a 52-week high of $73.87.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Story: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.