iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Shares Bought by Focused Wealth Management Inc

Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 100.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 560 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TIAA FSB increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 103.0% during the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 15,395,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,580,300,000 after acquiring an additional 7,810,196 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 241.7% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 639,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,668,000 after purchasing an additional 452,519 shares during the period. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 99.5% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC now owns 599,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,528,000 after purchasing an additional 298,879 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $23,053,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 349,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,834,000 after buying an additional 174,548 shares during the period.

Shares of IWP stock opened at $110.22 on Thursday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $50.97 and a 1-year high of $111.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $105.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.42.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

