iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) Shares Purchased by SRS Capital Advisors Inc.

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) by 242.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 864 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Manchester Financial Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period.

Shares of IJK stock opened at $78.97 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $75.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.26. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $36.37 and a 12 month high of $79.78.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

