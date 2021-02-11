iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) Shares Sold by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,202 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF were worth $787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IYH. Dowling & Yahnke LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 1,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Integer Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Integer Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 3,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 4,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IYH opened at $255.31 on Thursday. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 52 week low of $156.17 and a 52 week high of $259.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $251.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $236.60.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

See Also: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.