iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) Reaches New 1-Year High at $92.11

iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $92.11 and last traded at $92.07, with a volume of 2993 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $91.70.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.10.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 89.5% during the 3rd quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 144 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Ayalon Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 50.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period.

About iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

