Itamar Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITMR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Itamar Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITMR) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.20.

ITMR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Itamar Medical in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Itamar Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners upped their target price on Itamar Medical from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ ITMR opened at $25.89 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.50. Itamar Medical has a one year low of $7.82 and a one year high of $29.00. The firm has a market cap of $366.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.64 and a beta of 1.26.

Itamar Medical (NASDAQ:ITMR) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $11.00 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Itamar Medical will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Itamar Medical during the 3rd quarter worth $82,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Itamar Medical during the 3rd quarter worth $409,000. Defender Capital LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Itamar Medical during the 3rd quarter worth $470,000. Roubaix Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Itamar Medical by 57.9% during the 3rd quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 45,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,000 after buying an additional 16,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Itamar Medical by 137.0% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 50,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after buying an additional 29,132 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.42% of the company’s stock.

About Itamar Medical

Itamar Medical Ltd. engages in the research, development, marketing, sale, and leasing of non-invasive medical devices for the cardiology market. The company offers medical devices based on Peripheral Arterial Tone (PAT) signal, which measures changes in the patient's peripheral arterial pulse volumes and various parameters of arterial activities.

