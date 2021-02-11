Jack in the Box (JACK) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.72 per share for the quarter.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The restaurant operator reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $255.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.15 million. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 8.79% and a negative return on equity of 12.94%. On average, analysts expect Jack in the Box to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Jack in the Box alerts:

Shares of Jack in the Box stock opened at $100.44 on Thursday. Jack in the Box has a twelve month low of $16.81 and a twelve month high of $104.39. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s fifty day moving average is $96.88 and its 200 day moving average is $87.79.

In related news, COO Marcus D. Tom sold 669 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.47, for a total value of $61,862.43. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 8,006 shares in the company, valued at $740,314.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Dawn E. Hooper sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.20, for a total value of $27,960.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,719.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,527 shares of company stock valued at $140,554. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Jack in the Box from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Jack in the Box from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $97.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, November 20th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Jack in the Box from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen upgraded Jack in the Box from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $94.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.63.

About Jack in the Box

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of September 27, 2020, it operated and franchised 2,241 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants primarily in the western and southern United States, including one in Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Recommended Story: Dividend Stocks – Are They Right For You?



Receive News & Ratings for Jack in the Box Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack in the Box and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.