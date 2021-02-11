Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 49,552 Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 49,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $926,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Meridian Bioscience by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,729,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,261,000 after purchasing an additional 69,216 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Meridian Bioscience by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,105,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,747,000 after purchasing an additional 44,356 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Meridian Bioscience by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,193,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,263,000 after purchasing an additional 92,288 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Meridian Bioscience by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 581,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,877,000 after purchasing an additional 17,600 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 71.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 491,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,346,000 after buying an additional 205,080 shares during the period. 88.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Meridian Bioscience alerts:

Shares of VIVO stock opened at $27.45 on Thursday. Meridian Bioscience, Inc. has a one year low of $5.51 and a one year high of $30.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.22 and its 200 day moving average is $19.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.42 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 3.09.

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.23. Meridian Bioscience had a net margin of 18.21% and a return on equity of 21.06%. As a group, research analysts predict that Meridian Bioscience, Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Meridian Bioscience from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price (up from $30.00) on shares of Meridian Bioscience in a research report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.92.

In other news, Director Anthony P. Bihl III acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.65 per share, with a total value of $88,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,520.15. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John P. Kenny sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 274,330 shares in the company, valued at $6,858,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 145,272 shares of company stock worth $4,069,969 over the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Meridian Bioscience

Meridian Bioscience, Inc, a life science company, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells diagnostic test kits primarily for gastrointestinal and respiratory infectious diseases, and elevated blood lead levels worldwide. The company operates through Diagnostics and Life Science segments. The Diagnostics segment offers testing platforms, including real-time PCR amplification under the Revogene brand; isothermal DNA amplification under the Alethia brand; lateral flow immunoassay using fluorescent chemistry under the Curian brand; rapid immunoassay under the ImmunoCard and ImmunoCard STAT! brands; enzyme-linked immunoassays under the PREMIER brand; anodic stripping voltammetry under the LeadCare and PediaStat brands; and urea breath testing for H.

Read More: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO).

Receive News & Ratings for Meridian Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meridian Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.