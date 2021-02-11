Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 25,405 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $501,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ORI. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Old Republic International by 548.3% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,945 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its stake in Old Republic International by 37.6% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,098 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Old Republic International by 109.1% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,857 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in Old Republic International in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new position in Old Republic International in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Michael Denard Kennedy bought 1,494 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.05 per share, with a total value of $26,966.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,966.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen J. Oberst sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.21, for a total value of $268,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,010.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ORI opened at $19.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a PE ratio of 18.49 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.25. Old Republic International Co. has a 12 month low of $11.88 and a 12 month high of $23.54.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 4.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Old Republic International Co. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th were given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 4th. Old Republic International’s payout ratio is 45.65%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ORI shares. TheStreet upgraded Old Republic International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 4th.

Old Republic International

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

