Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) by 29.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,960 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 6,361 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Matson were worth $852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in Matson during the 4th quarter valued at about $170,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Matson during the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Matson during the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Matson during the 3rd quarter valued at about $235,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Matson during the 3rd quarter valued at about $241,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.56% of the company’s stock.

Matson stock opened at $66.24 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 0.99. Matson, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.75 and a fifty-two week high of $70.04.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Matson’s payout ratio is 48.17%.

In other news, SVP Branton B. Dreyfus sold 5,776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.75, for a total value of $339,340.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,226,582.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Vic S. Angoco, Jr. sold 14,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.44, for a total value of $879,712.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,773 shares in the company, valued at $2,126,347.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.95% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Stephens raised Matson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.00.

Matson Company Profile

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

