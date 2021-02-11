Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 7,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $752,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of RJF. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Raymond James during the third quarter worth approximately $202,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Raymond James by 2.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 170,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,379,000 after buying an additional 4,792 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Group purchased a new stake in shares of Raymond James during the third quarter worth approximately $407,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Raymond James during the third quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in shares of Raymond James by 7.3% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 11,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $859,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.11% of the company’s stock.

RJF stock opened at $112.70 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.36 and a beta of 1.35. Raymond James has a twelve month low of $54.21 and a twelve month high of $113.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Raymond James had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 10.02%. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Raymond James will post 6.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th were issued a $0.39 dividend. This is an increase from Raymond James’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 4th. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.53%.

In related news, insider Jodi Perry sold 659 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.08, for a total transaction of $59,362.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Thomas A. James sold 201,982 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total value of $22,377,585.78. Insiders sold 251,741 shares of company stock valued at $27,035,160 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 10.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on RJF shares. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Raymond James from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. JMP Securities upped their price target on Raymond James from $92.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Compass Point upped their price target on Raymond James from $80.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Raymond James from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $87.00 to $112.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Raymond James from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.00.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

