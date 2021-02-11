Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) by 11.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,260 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 286 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in STERIS were worth $428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baker Tilly Financial LLC purchased a new stake in STERIS during the 4th quarter worth $212,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in STERIS by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 13,605 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,579,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the period. Shilanski & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in STERIS during the 4th quarter worth $761,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of STERIS by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 32,238 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,110,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of STERIS by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 202,018 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $38,290,000 after purchasing an additional 9,315 shares during the last quarter. 90.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp raised shares of STERIS from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $224.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of STERIS from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a research report on Friday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $202.40.

In other STERIS news, VP Julia Madsen sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total transaction of $202,000.00. Also, Director David B. Lewis sold 1,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.79, for a total transaction of $302,312.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,597,604.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:STE opened at $183.30 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. STERIS plc has a fifty-two week low of $105.69 and a fifty-two week high of $203.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $189.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $178.90. The company has a market cap of $15.64 billion, a PE ratio of 37.18 and a beta of 0.59.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $808.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $794.08 million. STERIS had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that STERIS plc will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 23rd. STERIS’s payout ratio is 28.37%.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

