Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Sells 4,280 Shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) by 80.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,033 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 4,280 shares during the quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,736 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 952 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 183 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 231 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,424 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DECK shares. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $250.00 to $310.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $302.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $307.00 to $412.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $325.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Pivotal Research upped their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $300.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $318.63.

Shares of Deckers Outdoor stock opened at $320.81 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $308.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $256.66. The company has a market cap of $9.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.14, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.74. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 12-month low of $78.70 and a 12-month high of $336.32.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $8.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.01 by $1.98. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 26.81%. Analysts predict that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 11.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO David Powers sold 17,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.87, for a total value of $5,036,299.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,539,028.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.17, for a total transaction of $147,085.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 25,886 shares in the company, valued at $7,614,884.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 44,870 shares of company stock worth $12,849,659. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sport sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

