Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. Forecasted to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $1.37 Per Share (NYSE:J)

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) – Investment analysts at William Blair decreased their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Jacobs Engineering Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 9th. William Blair analyst L. Dipalma now forecasts that the company will earn $1.37 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.41. William Blair also issued estimates for Jacobs Engineering Group’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.33 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.52 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.37 EPS.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.16. Jacobs Engineering Group had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 12.43%. The company had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $104.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.62.

Shares of Jacobs Engineering Group stock opened at $110.71 on Thursday. Jacobs Engineering Group has a 52-week low of $59.29 and a 52-week high of $116.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $108.91 and a 200-day moving average of $99.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Otter Creek Advisors LLC increased its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Otter Creek Advisors LLC now owns 31,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,412,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 5,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The boosted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 10,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 68.4% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives boosted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 61.5% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Steven J. Demetriou sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.98, for a total value of $2,119,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,726,236.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dawne S. Hickton sold 2,347 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total transaction of $255,823.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,354,039. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 74,802 shares of company stock valued at $7,977,002. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. This is a positive change from Jacobs Engineering Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.87%.

Jacobs Engineering Group Company Profile

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

