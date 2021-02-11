Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF) CAO Ian Goodkind Sells 8,861 Shares

Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF) CAO Ian Goodkind sold 8,861 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.36, for a total transaction of $348,768.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $500,147.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of Jamf stock opened at $39.00 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.17 and its 200 day moving average is $34.87.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Jamf from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LGT Capital Partners LTD. lifted its position in Jamf by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 130,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,890,000 after purchasing an additional 15,488 shares during the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new stake in Jamf during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $935,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in Jamf during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $379,000. Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its position in Jamf by 110.4% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 303,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,067,000 after purchasing an additional 158,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its position in Jamf by 112.0% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 294,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,800,000 after purchasing an additional 155,413 shares during the last quarter.

Jamf Company Profile

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. The company's Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solutions provide a cloud-based platform for lifecycle enterprise IT management of Apple devices. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf School, a purpose-built software solution for educators; Jamf Connect, a solution that gives users the ability to provision their new Apple devices by entering their cloud identity the first time the device is powered on; and Jamf Protect, which creates customized telemetry and detections.

