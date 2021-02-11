Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Buys 230 Shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,903 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF were worth $569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 243.3% in the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 8,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 6,107 shares during the last quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 82,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,303,000 after buying an additional 1,235 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 216,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,321,000 after buying an additional 19,450 shares during the period. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 30,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after buying an additional 6,355 shares during the period.

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF stock opened at $53.73 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $52.70 and a 200-day moving average of $50.26. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a 1 year low of $36.81 and a 1 year high of $53.96.

About iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

