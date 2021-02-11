Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Cuts Stake in McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC reduced its holdings in shares of McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) by 32.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,327 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in McGrath RentCorp were worth $611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MGRC. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in McGrath RentCorp by 51.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 181,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,835,000 after buying an additional 61,496 shares during the period. Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in McGrath RentCorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,759,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC purchased a new stake in McGrath RentCorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,217,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in McGrath RentCorp by 3,315.9% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 32,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,913,000 after buying an additional 31,169 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in McGrath RentCorp by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 104,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,907,000 after buying an additional 28,900 shares during the period. 81.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP John P. Skenesky sold 3,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.48, for a total value of $195,010.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $286,294.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ronald H. Zech sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.36, for a total transaction of $45,752.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,032,696. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 12,700 shares of company stock worth $812,269. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MGRC opened at $79.60 on Thursday. McGrath RentCorp has a 52 week low of $44.32 and a 52 week high of $83.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $70.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.07. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 20.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 14th. McGrath RentCorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.75%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of McGrath RentCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th.

McGrath RentCorp Profile

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, electronic test equipment and related accessories, and liquid and solid containment tanks and boxes. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex.

