Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC trimmed its stake in shares of VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) by 79.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 65,196 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in VEREIT were worth $619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VER. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in VEREIT during the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in VEREIT during the third quarter valued at $69,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in VEREIT during the third quarter valued at $76,000. Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new position in VEREIT during the third quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Trilogy Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VEREIT in the 3rd quarter worth $90,000.

VER stock opened at $37.51 on Thursday. VEREIT, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.77 and a 12 month high of $50.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.79. The stock has a market cap of $8.19 billion, a PE ratio of 31.26 and a beta of 1.06.

A number of equities analysts have commented on VER shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of VEREIT from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Mizuho raised shares of VEREIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of VEREIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of VEREIT from $31.25 to $33.75 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of VEREIT in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.08.

VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has total real estate investments of $14.6 billion including approximately 3,800 properties and 88.9 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties.

