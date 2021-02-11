Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $575,000 Position in Vanguard Mega Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:MGC)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:MGC) by 11.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,309 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MGC. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 351.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Fure Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $155,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MGC opened at $139.02 on Thursday. Vanguard Mega Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $77.64 and a 52 week high of $139.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $134.63 and its 200-day moving average is $125.97.

