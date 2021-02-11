Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $629,000 Stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDU)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDU) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,867 shares of the company’s stock after selling 383 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.67% of iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF worth $629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,761,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $870,000. Arrow Financial Corp raised its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 17,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 2,742 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF by 92.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 76,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,057,000 after acquiring an additional 36,545 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF by 143.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 100,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,705,000 after acquiring an additional 59,000 shares during the period.

Shares of IBDU stock opened at $27.17 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.21. iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF has a 1 year low of $21.69 and a 1 year high of $27.95.

