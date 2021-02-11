Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 2,305 Shares of Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,305 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Harsco were worth $562,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HSC. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Harsco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Harsco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Harsco by 64.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 2,650 shares in the last quarter. S&CO Inc. bought a new position in shares of Harsco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $169,000. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Harsco by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 2,238 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Harsco alerts:

Shares of NYSE:HSC opened at $19.15 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.05. Harsco Co. has a 1-year low of $4.19 and a 1-year high of $19.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 79.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 2.43.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on HSC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Harsco from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Barrington Research increased their target price on Harsco from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Argus cut Harsco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.40.

Harsco Company Profile

Harsco Corporation provides industrial services and engineered products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Harsco Metals & Minerals, Harsco Industrial, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Metals & Minerals segment provides on-site services of material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; and value added environmental solutions for industrial co-products, as well as produces industrial abrasives and roofing granules.

Recommended Story: What is FinTech?

Receive News & Ratings for Harsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.