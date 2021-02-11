Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Trims Stake in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC reduced its position in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 72,440 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 3,836 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Plains All American Pipeline were worth $597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC purchased a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline in the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC purchased a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline in the 3rd quarter worth about $64,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT purchased a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline in the 3rd quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline in the 3rd quarter worth about $73,000. 45.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PAA shares. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.57.

In other Plains All American Pipeline news, Director Chris Temple sold 31,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.79, for a total value of $274,687.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE PAA opened at $8.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.79. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a 52-week low of $3.00 and a 52-week high of $16.52. The company has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a PE ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 2.22.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The pipeline company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.42). Plains All American Pipeline had a negative net margin of 8.71% and a positive return on equity of 19.02%. On average, analysts forecast that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.58%. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.69%.

Plains All American Pipeline Profile

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation, storage, terminalling, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics.

