Janney Montgomery Scott Upgrades Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) to Buy

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Janney Montgomery Scott from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $55.00 price target on the bank’s stock. Janney Montgomery Scott’s target price suggests a potential upside of 10.93% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays downgraded Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 4th. DA Davidson downgraded Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Argus increased their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $40.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Zions Bancorporation, National Association currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.58.

ZION stock opened at $49.58 on Tuesday. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 1-year low of $23.58 and a 1-year high of $51.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.01, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.49.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.64. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 6.79% and a net margin of 14.58%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, Chairman Harris H. Simmons sold 60,518 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.02, for a total value of $2,966,592.36. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,210,817 shares in the company, valued at $59,354,249.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Keith D. Maio sold 7,632 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.63, for a total value of $371,144.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,811,710.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 118,618 shares of company stock worth $5,628,157. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 40.6% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,288 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.34% of the company’s stock.

About Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

