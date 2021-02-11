Jaws Acquisition (NYSE:JWS) Shares Up 13.1%

Jaws Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:JWS) shares shot up 13.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $15.17 and last traded at $15.04. 1,602,972 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 17% from the average session volume of 1,375,245 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.30.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.29.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jaws Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $134,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jaws Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $147,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Jaws Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,803,000. 45.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jaws Acquisition Company Profile (NYSE:JWS)

Jaws Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida.

