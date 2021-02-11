Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Hits New 1-Year High at $172.26

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $172.26 and last traded at $172.20, with a volume of 22887 shares. The stock had previously closed at $166.01.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on JAZZ. Barclays boosted their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $225.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $195.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $142.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $194.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.74.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a current ratio of 3.98. The company has a market cap of $9.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $162.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.10.

In other news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.58, for a total transaction of $140,580.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,500 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.79, for a total transaction of $235,185.00. Insiders have sold 10,762 shares of company stock valued at $1,710,703 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in JAZZ. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $714,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 11.7% during the third quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,220 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $887,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $562,000. IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $250,000. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 23.9% during the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 5,506 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $785,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

