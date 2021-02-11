Jeff Kaminski Sells 25,105 Shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Stock

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) CFO Jeff Kaminski sold 25,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.64, for a total transaction of $1,095,582.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,089,286.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE KBH traded up $1.08 on Thursday, hitting $44.71. The stock had a trading volume of 1,383,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,248,473. KB Home has a one year low of $9.82 and a one year high of $45.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 5.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.56.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 11th. The construction company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. KB Home had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 11.66%. KB Home’s quarterly revenue was down 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that KB Home will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 4th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 3rd. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.17%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on KBH shares. Wedbush raised shares of KB Home from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zelman & Associates downgraded shares of KB Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of KB Home in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KB Home from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of KB Home from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. KB Home has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.71.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of KBH. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of KB Home by 122.1% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KB Home in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of KB Home in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KB Home in the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of KB Home in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $80,000. 86.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KB Home Company Profile

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

