Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (HLE.F) (ETR:HLE) a €62.00 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €62.00 ($72.94) price objective on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (HLE.F) (ETR:HLE) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group set a €65.00 ($76.47) target price on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (HLE.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €56.00 ($65.88) price objective on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (HLE.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (HLE.F) in a report on Monday, January 25th. Oddo Bhf set a €48.00 ($56.47) target price on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (HLE.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €30.00 ($35.29) price target on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (HLE.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (HLE.F) has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €52.75 ($62.06).

Shares of ETR HLE opened at €52.90 ($62.24) on Monday. HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA has a fifty-two week low of €20.24 ($23.81) and a fifty-two week high of €55.85 ($65.71). The business has a 50 day moving average price of €52.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €45.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.75. The firm has a market cap of $5.88 billion and a PE ratio of -11.45.

HELLA GmbH & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lighting and electronic components and systems for automotive industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Aftermarket, and Special Applications. The Automotive segment offers headlamps, rear combination lamps, car body and interior lighting products, and radomes; and body electronics, energy management, lighting electronics, and steering solutions, as well as driver assistance systems and components, including sensors and engine compartment actuators.

