Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Telecom Italia S.p.A.’s FY2020 Earnings (OTCMKTS:TIIAY)

Telecom Italia S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TIIAY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2020 earnings estimates for Telecom Italia in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Dellis now expects that the company will earn $0.56 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.57. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Telecom Italia’s FY2021 earnings at $0.46 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.62 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on TIIAY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Telecom Italia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Telecom Italia in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Telecom Italia in a report on Friday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.25.

OTCMKTS:TIIAY opened at $4.70 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.30. Telecom Italia has a twelve month low of $3.02 and a twelve month high of $5.78. The company has a market capitalization of $9.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 1.25.

Telecom Italia S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed and mobile telecommunications services in Italy and internationally. The company operates through Domestic, Brazil, and Other Operations segments. It offers fixed and mobile voice and Internet, and public telephony services, as well as products managed and developed for individuals and families; and voice, data, and Internet services and products, and information and communications technology solutions for small and medium-size enterprises, small offices/home offices, the public sector, large accounts, and enterprises in the fixed and mobile telecommunications markets.

