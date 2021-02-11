Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Voestalpine AG’s FY2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:VLPNY)

Voestalpine AG (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Voestalpine in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Spence now anticipates that the company will earn $0.58 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.53.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on VLPNY. Bank of America upgraded shares of Voestalpine from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oddo Bhf downgraded Voestalpine from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Erste Group upgraded Voestalpine from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Voestalpine in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Voestalpine from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Voestalpine has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.25.

Shares of VLPNY opened at $7.49 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.41 and its 200-day moving average is $5.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a PE ratio of -10.12 and a beta of 1.32. Voestalpine has a fifty-two week low of $2.78 and a fifty-two week high of $7.85.

Voestalpine AG processes, develops, manufactures, and sells steel products worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Steel, High Performance Metals, Metal Engineering, Metal Forming, and Other. The Steel division produces hot and cold-rolled steel strips, as well as electrogalvanized, hot-dip galvanized, and organically coated steel strips; and heavy plates for the energy sector, as well as turbine casings for automotive, white goods/consumer goods, building/construction, energy, mechanical engineering, and others.

