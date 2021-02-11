Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:ZBH)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report issued on Monday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Denhoy now forecasts that the medical equipment provider will post earnings of $7.81 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $7.97. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Zimmer Biomet’s FY2022 earnings at $8.70 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $167.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. Finally, Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.33.

Shares of NYSE:ZBH opened at $160.34 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $145.48. Zimmer Biomet has a one year low of $74.37 and a one year high of $170.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 2.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,002.19, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.34.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.05. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.30 earnings per share. Zimmer Biomet’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 65.0% in the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 93.9% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 223 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 28th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.20%.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

