Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:ZBH)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report released on Monday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Denhoy now anticipates that the medical equipment provider will post earnings of $7.81 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $7.97. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Zimmer Biomet’s FY2022 earnings at $8.70 EPS.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 0.52%. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.30 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $167.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.33.

NYSE:ZBH opened at $160.34 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $33.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,002.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.34. Zimmer Biomet has a twelve month low of $74.37 and a twelve month high of $170.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $157.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $145.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZBH. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 65.0% during the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 93.9% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 223 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 28th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.20%.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

