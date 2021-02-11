Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates Sell Rating for TUI (LON:TUI)

TUI (LON:TUI)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group in a report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on TUI. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on TUI from GBX 350 ($4.57) to GBX 250 ($3.27) and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of TUI in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of GBX 185.75 ($2.43).

LON TUI opened at GBX 317 ($4.14) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 394.54 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 360.09. The firm has a market cap of £3.49 billion and a PE ratio of 2.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3,516.23. TUI has a 1-year low of GBX 218 ($2.85) and a 1-year high of GBX 971.80 ($12.70).

In other TUI news, insider Peter Krueger purchased 39,663 shares of TUI stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 107 ($1.40) per share, with a total value of £42,439.41 ($55,447.36).

TUI Company Profile

TUI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides tourism services worldwide. It operates hotels and resorts under the Robinson, Riu, TUI Blue, Blue Diamond, and TUI Magic Life brands. The company is also involved in the tour operation and airlines businesses. In addition, it operates cruise liners. The company operates a fleet of 1,600 travel agencies and online portals; 5 airlines with approximately 150 aircrafts; and 17 cruise liners, as well as approximately 400 hotels.

